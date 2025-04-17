Gubernatorial Visit To A New Hershey Plant

HERSHEY – Gov. Josh Shapiro joined the Hershey Company and local officials to officially open the company’s newest manufacturing plant – their first new plant in Hershey in over three decades. The Shapiro Administration helped expedite the permitting process for the project, which will employ over 125 workers. The new 250,000-square-foot facility sits on a 55-acre site between the Hershey Technical Center and the existing Reese’s plant, located at 1000 Reese Avenue. It will produce the chocolate used in a variety of beloved brands including Reese’s, KitKat, Symphony, and Special Dark. The facility is part of Hershey’s broader $1 billion investment strategy, which includes the addition of 13 new production lines and upgrades to 11 existing lines across North American facilities.