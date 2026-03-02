Gubernatorial Response To Iranian Attack

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro reacted to the American/Israeli attack on Iran: “President Trump acted unilaterally without Congressional approval and outside of the guardrails set up by our founders in Philadelphia nearly 250 years ago. In going to war with Iran, the President has not adequately explained why this war is urgent now, what this military campaign may look like, or what the strategic objective is. Until a few days ago, he was seeking a deal to dismantle Iran’s nuclear program that the President himself claimed just a few months ago was completely destroyed. But today he declared that this is a war for regime change, something he said he would not pursue.”

Republican gubernatorial candidate Stacy Garrity reacted, “As someone who deployed three times in service to our nation, I will always stand with the brave men and women of our military who serve with strength, discipline, and honor to protect our nation. My heart is also with the people of Iran who are courageously seeking freedom and basic human rights in the face of oppression. The Iranian people deserve dignity, opportunity, and the ability to determine their own future. God bless the United States Armed Forces.”