Grow PA Scholarship Grant Program Applications Open

HARRISBURG – Eligible Pennsylvanians can now apply for the Grow PA Scholarship Grant Program for the 2026-27 academic year. Grow PA offers grants of up to $5,000 per year for in-state students who pursue a degree or certification in an in-demand occupation. The program is administered by the PA Higher Education Assistance Agency or PHEAA. Nearly 5,700 recipients from 131 participating schools were awarded grants in the first year of the program. An additional $7.5 million was included for Grow PA in the 2026-27 state budget to meet growing demand. Courses of study that qualify for the grant include agriculture, computer science, business, education, engineering, nursing, criminal justice, and other in-demand programs as approved by PHEAA. You can see the full list of qualifying courses of study by clicking on the banner below. To qualify, applicants must submit a FAFSA and agree to live and work in PA in their occupation after graduation for 12 months for each year they received the grant. Failure to meet the work and residence requirement will result in the grant converting to a loan that must be repaid. Grants are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. You can apply at the website: pheaa.org/growpa.