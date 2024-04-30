“Grow PA” Educational Legislative Package Passed

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Education Committee approved an innovative seven bill package designed to help more young people pursue post-secondary education and career training. The “Grow PA” post-secondary education reform plan includes measures designed to help make PA more competitive in attracting and retaining students to attend college and complete certificate and job-training programs. The plan also includes a number of scholarship programs to attract and help students. It also includes the creation of two new programs to encourage students in PA and from out-of-state to enroll in higher education programs on the condition that they remain and work in PA after completing their studies. The bills now move to the full state Senate for consideration.