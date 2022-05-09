Grove Responds To Election Misinformation By Acting Secretary

HARRISBURG – The Chairman of the PA House State Government Committee is speaking out against a false claim by Acting PA Secretary of State Leigh Chapman of Lehigh County detectives at drop-box locations to make sure a voter casts only one ballot would intimidate voters. York County Rep. Seth Grove says such claims of intimidation need to stop. Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin released a report highlighting hundreds of illegal votes cast in the 2021 General Election due to no security protocols. Grove says having non-uniformed county detectives to prevent illegal voting doesn’t stop legal votes, it stops illegal votes. Either the acting secretary isn’t knowledgeable of our election laws banning a person from submitting more than one ballot, or she is complicit in an attempt to ignore and undermine our election laws. Grove commended Martin for taking such initiative to ensure state election law is followed.