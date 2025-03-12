Grove Resolution Seeks Judge’s Impeachment

HARRISBURG – A measure has been introduced by York County Rep. Seth Grove to begin impeachment proceedings against York County Court of Common Pleas Judge Steven Stambaugh. House Resolution 106 would give the House Judiciary Committee authority to investigate the conduct of Stambaugh and determine if there are grounds for impeachment. Stambaugh was indicted on federal charges stemming from a scheme in which he allegedly bilked taxpayers out of unemployment compensation benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic when he was an attorney. He faces 31 federal counts, including wire and mail fraud, witness tampering, and obstruction of justice. The resolution starts the internal impeachment process by allowing the House Judiciary Committee to start its investigative process. Should that committee find grounds for impeachment, Articles of Impeachment are introduced and would then be referred to the committee for a vote. If the committee approves them, the Articles will be considered by the full House. If approved by the House, there will be a trial in the Senate to determine whether the impeached official should be removed from office. Impeachment requires a majority vote in the House while conviction and removal requires a two-thirds vote of the Senate.