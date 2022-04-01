Grove Letter Calls For Prosecution Of Unemployment Fraud

HARRISBURG – While the federal government is allowing states to turn a blind eye to recovering overpayments through pandemic unemployment programs, York County Rep. Seth Grove sent a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf and PA Department of Labor Secretary Jennifer Berrier to instead seek justice and return the hundreds of millions of dollars fraudulently obtained through the programs. Grove wrote, “It is my hope you will take action to correct improper payments rather than take, apply for, and utilize blanket waivers which would cheat Pennsylvanians out of their stolen hard-earned money. We owe it to our constituents to be responsible stewards of their money and investigate every fraudulent case, take corrective actions to ensure these improper payments stop, and hold those defrauding Pennsylvanians responsible for their actions.” Unemployment fraud is a rampant problem in PA and nationwide. Since the start of the pandemic, unemployment compensation fraud has cost PA over $570 million. Grove also asked the two for support of three bills to help return taxpayer dollars fraudulently obtained by scammers. You can read the entire letter by CLICKING THIS LINK.

