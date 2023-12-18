Groundbreaking Of New PA State Police Academy

HERSHEY – Gov. Josh Shapiro, PA State Police Commissioner Col. Christopher Paris, and other state officials unveiled plans and broke ground on a new State Police Academy. The project represents the most comprehensive update to PSP training facilities since the original Academy opened back in 1960. Multiple new buildings totaling 366,000 square feet are proposed for the 146-acre site in Hershey, including a five-story Marquee Building with modern classrooms and administrative offices, 300 individual cadet dormitories, a 500-seat auditorium, and a spacious cafeteria.