“Greenwashing” Prohibition Measure Proposed

HARRISBURG – Legislation is being introduced which would prohibit corporations from using deceitful and manipulative practices known as “greenwashing” in PA. Bill sponsor, Philadelphia County Rep. Chris Rabb says corporations have taken advantage of environmentally conscious consumers by intentionally marketing their products in a manner that makes them appear better for the planet than they really are. The devious and manipulative practice is known as “greenwashing.” You often see it when companies use terms such as “net zero,” “low carbon” or “cleaner energy,” even if those claims are not based in reality or are aspirational at best. House Bill 2525 would ensure that there is truth in marketing by amending the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law to explicitly prohibit deceptive environmental marketing claims. Rabb is a founding member of the PA Climate Caucus and serves on the board of the National Caucus of Environmental Legislators.