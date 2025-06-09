Greater Protection For Those In Drug/Alcohol Recovery

HARRISBURG – Persons in drug or alcohol recovery would be better protected under a bill approved by the PA Senate Judiciary Committee. Senate Bill 635 directs the PA Commission on Sentencing to establish a sentencing enhancement for certain drug-related offenses committed within 1,000 feet of a drug and alcohol recovery house. Recovery houses provide a pathway to overcome addiction, yet drug dealers will exploit and target those on the road to recovery. The bill builds on Act 59 of 2017, which established standards for recovery houses to ensure a safe, drug and alcohol-free environment for individuals in recovery. Despite the protections, some continue to sell controlled substances near these facilities, undermining recovery, and endangering lives. The bill now heads to the full state Senate.