Great Evening For National Night Out

LANCASTER – Last evening’s National Night Out had over 280 communities across PA participating. Neighborhoods held a variety of activities such as block parties, festivals, cookouts, and various other community events with safety demonstrations, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits, and more. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign held on the first Tuesday in August. It promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safe, caring places to live. Our region held numerous National Night Out events attended by first responders, community leaders, and families.