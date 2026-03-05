Grants Announced To Boost PA Agriculture

HARRISBURG – PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding has made available up to $381,810 in competitive matching grants to support nonprofit organizations engaged in market research, education, promotion, and export development for agricultural products grown, raised, or produced in PA. The grants strengthen domestic sales and expand export markets for PA-grown ag products. Redding said we are investing in partnerships that expand markets, strengthen exports, and connect consumers, here at home and around the world, with the people and products that define PA agriculture and grow our farm and food economy. Redding also met with industry partners, local legislators, and school officials at Central Dauphin Middle School – one of more than 140 schools that the PA Beef Council has built relationships with through their PA Beef to PA Schools Program – to highlight how Ag Promo Grants have helped to grow the impact of the PA Beef Council’s program and promote PA‘s beef industry, which contributes about $1 billion annually to PA‘s economy and supports about 14,000 jobs statewide.