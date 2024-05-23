Grant Will Develop Prince Street Hub To Help Unsheltered Lancastrians

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Redevelopment Fund received a $500,000 grant from the PA Department of Community and Economic Development’s Keystone Communities Program to develop a site to address the needs of unsheltered individuals in Lancaster County. The “Prince Street Hub” will offer needed aid to unsheltered Lancastrians by providing an emergency congregate shelter, permanent affordable housing, crisis housing, and a day center. The Keystone Communities Program encourages the creation of partnerships between the public and private sectors that support the growth and stability of neighborhoods and communities, social and economic diversity, and a strong and secure quality of life. Local governments, redevelopment and housing authorities, nonprofit organizations, community development corporations, and business, neighborhood, and downtown improvement districts are all eligible to apply for grant funding.