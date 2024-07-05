Grant Provides For Lancaster Emergency Shelter

HARRISBURG – Lancaster County Rep. Ismail Smith-Wade-El secured a $67,000 state grant for the Lancaster Redevelopment Fund, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, for an emergency shelter at the Otterbein United Methodist Church, which will open in Dec. 2024. The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority, with support from the Lancaster Redevelopment Fund, will carry out the renovations, lease, and management of the emergency clinic. The YMCA of the Roses will operate the shelter and funding of the operations will be provided in part by the Lancaster County Homeless Coalition. The emergency shelter at Otterbein Church will be the county’s only low-barrier shelter in the winter, containing 80 beds.