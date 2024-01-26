Grant Program For Community Facilities Now Open

HARRISBURG – The $45 million COVID ARPA Pennsylvania Multi-Purpose Community Facilities Grant Program is now open for nonprofits, community centers, schools and local governments.

Qualifying projects would construct, acquire or improve facilities that are open to the public and directly enable work, education and health monitoring at the respective facility. An example of a qualifying project would be a community center renovating a room to create a workforce training center. The same room might be available for a patron to do a telehealth visit with a doctor or a partner to provide an education class. Awards will range from $250,000 to $2 million, and applications are due by April 20. Further details about the program are available at pahousenews.com.