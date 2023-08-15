Granddaughter Charged In Grandmother’s Death

LANCASTER – State Police have charged a 24-year-old woman with the murder of her grandmother in Lancaster County. Shasta Sigman faces third degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and aggravated assault. Troopers responded to a domestic dispute on Friday, August 11 around 11:30 a.m. at a home on Sigman Road in Providence Township. They discovered that Shasta Sigman had pushed 82-year-old Mary Sigman, who fell to the ground and struck her head against a wall. Mary lost consciousness and went into cardiac arrest. The elderly woman was rushed to Lancaster General, but was later declared deceased. Shasta Sigman is being held in Lancaster County Prison.