Grandchildren Can Make A Claim For PA Property

HARRISBURG – Legislation that would add grandchildren to the list of individuals eligible to claim a deceased relatives’ property being held as unclaimed by the PA Treasury has passed unanimously in the state House. Lehigh County Rep. Milou Mackenzie’s House Bill 1534 would require any grandchild to show there are no other surviving relatives in the order of preference to be eligible to make the claim. There have been many instances where grandchildren have been the individuals who discover the existence of unclaimed property after the death of a surviving spouse, child, mother or father, or brother or sister of the decedent. Because lineal descendants, such as grandchildren, are not currently included in the provision, they must go through the probate process in order to claim this property, which can be lengthy and costly. House Bill 1534 now heads to the PA Senate for consideration.