Grand Jury Leads To Charges Against 3 In 2022 Fatal Shooting

LANCASTER – Three men have been charged after a recent presentment to Lancaster County’s sixth grand jury in the fatal shooting of a 1-year-old by a 3-year-old in the 500 block of Woodward Street on October 18, 2022. Police recently filed charges against a juvenile actor, now 18; Nathaniel Jimenez, now 32; and Rafael Jimenez, now 22. All three lived in the residence where the shooting occurred. The grand jury found that the firearm used in the shooting belonged to the charged juvenile and was left loaded on a dining room table accessible by the victim, 3-year-old, and two other minors present in the residence at the time. Several witnesses testified seeing the charged juvenile “play” with the firearm on multiple occasions and that the juvenile frequently sold drugs out of the house.