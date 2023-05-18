Governor’s School Visit Highlights Mental Health Investments

GREENSBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro paid a visit to a high school in Greensburg, Westmoreland County to highlight his budget’s proposed investments in mental health resources for schools and counties, including $500 million over the next five years to increase mental health support in schools and $60 million annually to restore county mental health funding, which provides critical community-based mental health services for residents. In PA, the number of students who reported symptoms of depression went up by nearly 40% in just two years from 2019 to 2021. The Governor knows that the mental health crisis has been an afterthought for too long. As PA Attorney General, he started Safe2Say Something – an anonymous tip reporting system for students that has seen over 100,000 tips – and his budget proposal ensures that every student in the Keystone State will receive the support they need.