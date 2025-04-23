Governor’s Mansion Opens For Easter Egg Hunt

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Josh Shapiro is reopening the governor’s official residence to the public, barely a week after an alleged arson fire tore through one of its wings. Shapiro said after Tuesday’s annual children’s Easter egg hunt there that he’s not going to live in fear and plans to begin sleeping in the mansion again soon. Large waste disposal bins have been set up while workers clear fire-damaged rooms in the residence. Shapiro said the smell of smoke is gone from the living quarters and he hoped to see the fire-damaged rooms restored by mid-summer. The fire broke out in the middle of the night, forcing Shapiro and his family to evacuate. 38-year-old Cody Balmer has been jailed on charges including attempted homicide and arson.