Governor’s Invasive Species Council Celebrates Pennsylvania Native Species

LANDENBURG – The Governor’s Invasive Species Council underscored the importance of sustaining native plants, insects, and animals on land and in our waters during a visit to North Creek Nurseries in Landenburg, Chester county today to celebrate the second annual Pennsylvania Native Species Day.

The Governor’s Invasive Species Council, chaired by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, includes seven state agencies and 14 organizations in local government, academia, environmental advocacy, and agriculture and other industries. The council created Pennsylvania Native Species Day to celebrate the state’s diverse native plants, insects, and animals and increase Pennsylvanians’ understanding of the importance of protecting them against the proliferation of invasive species.