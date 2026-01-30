Governor Wants PA School Cell Phone Ban Bill On His Desk

HARRISBURG -Gov. Josh Shapiro has called on the PA General Assembly to take action and send a bill to his desk requiring schools to implement a bell-to-bell ban on cell phones and mobile devices. In a post on X, Shapiro said, “It’s time for us to get distractions out of the classroom and create a healthier environment in our schools. Students need to spend time focused on learning, on socializing with their peers, and on developing the critical skills they’ll need later in life. I’m calling on the State Legislature to send a bill to my desk requiring our schools to implement policies that take cell phones and mobile devices out of kids’ hands from the time they start class until the time they leave for home — helping teachers and kids focus on learning.”