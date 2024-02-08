Governor Visits New Holland To Promote Economic Opportunity

NEW HOLLAND – Gov. Josh Shapiro and PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited a Lancaster County business to highlight key pieces of the 2024-25 budget focused on creating economic opportunities statewide. The two toured New Holland Agriculture’s campus, where innovative, high-tech machinery that’s driving progress in agriculture and conservation is developed, manufactured, and sold. The budget proposal puts $10.3 million in Agriculture and Conservation Innovation funds that will support manufacturers and provide opportunities for farmers to be more efficient and productive, while enhancing soil and water resources. Shapiro said high-tech innovation like New Holland Agriculture develops and produces depends on investment. New Holland Equipment may be part of our heritage, but it’s also a major employer and a world-leader in driving the kind of innovation in agriculture that’s going to help PA farmers for years to come.