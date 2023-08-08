Governor Visits Lancaster’s High Steel Helping With I-95 Bridge

LANCASTER – Gov. Josh Shapiro visited High Steel Structures in Lancaster to highlight the work PA-based companies are doing on the new I-95 overpass in Philadelphia. High Steel- using steel from the Cleveland Cliffs facility in Coatesville- is forging the steel beams that will be used to build the new bridge over Cottman Avenue on I-95. A “beam signing” ceremony was held as they completed the first steel girder and crossbeam. Since the initial I-95 collapse in June, state, local, and federal officials along with the private sector responded to reopen the roadway as quickly as possible and completed efforts to get traffic flowing on I-95 again in just 12 days. Mike Shirk, CEO of the High Companies said, We’re proud to be part of the solution.”