Governor Still Trying To Get A Passed Budget

HARRISBURG – Work on a state budget continues in Harrisburg between state House and Senate leaders and the governor. Gov. Josh Shapiro says to expect a completed budget without any stop gap feature. Shapiro said with a divided state government with Republicans in charge of the Senate and Democrats in charge of the House, he’s trying to bring both parties together to work out a compromise. The governor said he understands that school districts and counties are concerned about the budget delay, but he remains confident that a compromise will be worked out soon between all parties. PA is still without a completed state budget for the fiscal year which started July 1st.