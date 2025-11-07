Governor Signs Two Bills Into Law

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro signed two bills into law. Senate Bill 246 requires that all schools in the state inform parents, guardians, and school staff about incidents when a weapon is brought onto school grounds. Under current law, school districts are not required to do so. Districts are only required to report to the Department of Education incidents “relating to expulsions for possession of a weapon on school grounds, school-sponsored activities or public conveyances providing transportation to a school or school-sponsored activity.” The other measure, House Bill 646 would allow motorcycle riders to wear headphones or earphones or a helmet with Bluetooth capabilities. Currently, under state statute, a motorcycle rider is only able to wear a headset that provides sound through one ear in conjunction with a cell phone or other communication device.