Governor Signs Legislation Modernizing State Dog Law

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro signed legislation championed by Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) into law to update Pennsylvania’s dog law. This new law provides license fee exemptions for service dogs used by first responders and addresses regulatory challenges faced by dog boarding kennels. Act 47 of 2024 highlights the vital role of service dogs in public safety, enhancing their sensory capabilities and supporting emergency response operations. The law now includes license fee exemptions for service dogs working with fire departments, sheriff’s offices, and rescue services, expanding beyond the previous exemptions only available to municipal and state police departments.

Additionally, Act 47 offers substantial relief for kennel owners near state borders who board dogs from out-of-state clients, streamlining operations and reducing regulatory burdens. With the enactment of Act 47, Pennsylvania is making significant strides in supporting both first responders and kennel owners, ensuring necessary protections and reducing red tape for smoother operations.