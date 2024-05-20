MOOSIC, PA – Governor Josh Shapiro will today unveil Pennsylvania’s new state tourism brand at PNC Field, home of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, and then embark on a week-long RV tour with the First Family across the Commonwealth to highlight all of the attractions Pennsylvania has to offer – including world-class outdoor adventure experiences, top-rated restaurants, quaint main streets and local small businesses, charming small towns and iconic historical attractions. Tourism is one of the largest and most important industries in Pennsylvania, generating over $76 billion a year and supporting more than 486,000 jobs across the Commonwealth. The Governor’s Economic Development Strategy prioritizes the tourism industry and adopts this new marketing strategy. The Governor proposed an $18 million increase in his 2024-25 budget to boost the Commonwealth’s tourism industry and business marketing efforts and showcase all Pennsylvania has to offer.
Governor Shapiro To Unveil Pennsylvania’s New State Tourism Brand at PNCField, Embark On Statewide RV Tour With The First Family
by Trista Steinhauer | May 20, 2024 | Uncategorized | 0 comments