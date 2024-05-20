Governor Shapiro To Unveil Pennsylvania’s New State Tourism Brand at PNCField, Embark On Statewide RV Tour With The First Family

MOOSIC, PA – Governor Josh Shapiro will today unveil Pennsylvania’s new state tourism brand at PNC Field, home of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, and then embark on a week-long RV tour with the First Family across the Commonwealth to highlight all of the attractions Pennsylvania has to offer – including world-class outdoor adventure experiences, top-rated restaurants, quaint main streets and local small businesses, charming small towns and iconic historical attractions. Tourism is one of the largest and most important industries in Pennsylvania, generating over $76 billion a year and supporting more than 486,000 jobs across the Commonwealth. The Governor’s Economic Development Strategy prioritizes the tourism industry and adopts this new marketing strategy. The Governor proposed an $18 million increase in his 2024-25 budget to boost the Commonwealth’s tourism industry and business marketing efforts and showcase all Pennsylvania has to offer.