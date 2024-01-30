HARRISBURG — Governor Josh Shapiro announced his 2024-25 budget proposal will include his plan for the first increase in the state share of public transit funding in over a decade. Governor Shapiro’s proposal will increase the state share of public transit funding by 1.75% – a $282.8 million investment and nearly $1.5 billion in new state funding over five years. As part of the discussions around this proposal, the Governor insisted SEPTA address concerns about cleanliness and safety on the system – and he has asked local counties in Southeastern Pennsylvania whose residents benefit from the system to meet this moment with additional support.
Governor Shapiro To Propose Major Increase In State Funding For Public Transit In 2024-25 Budget
by Trista Steinhauer | Jan 30, 2024 | Uncategorized | 0 comments