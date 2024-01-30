Governor Shapiro To Propose Major Increase In State Funding For Public Transit In 2024-25 Budget

HARRISBURG — Governor Josh Shapiro announced his 2024-25 budget proposal will include his plan for the first increase in the state share of public transit funding in over a decade. Governor Shapiro’s proposal will increase the state share of public transit funding by 1.75% – a $282.8 million investment and nearly $1.5 billion in new state funding over five years. As part of the discussions around this proposal, the Governor insisted SEPTA address concerns about cleanliness and safety on the system – and he has asked local counties in Southeastern Pennsylvania whose residents benefit from the system to meet this moment with additional support.