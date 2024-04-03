Governor Shapiro To Highlight Plan To Erase Medical Debt For Many Families Across Pennsylvania

WAYNESBURG, PA – This afternoon, Governor Josh Shapiro will visit the Cornerstone Care Pediatric and Family Medicine Center of Waynesburg to highlight his proposal to invest $4 million to erase nearly $400 million of medical debt for low-income Pennsylvanians. As of October 2023 in Pennsylvania, the total balance of medical debt in the Commonwealth was over $1.8 billion, with 9 percent of Pennsylvanians carrying medical debt in collections with a median amount of $500. To help eliminate medical debt for Pennsylvanians, Governor Shapiro’s proposal also calls for healthcare providers to implement transparent practices to limit medical debt from being incurred in the first place.