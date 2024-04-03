WAYNESBURG, PA – This afternoon, Governor Josh Shapiro will visit the Cornerstone Care Pediatric and Family Medicine Center of Waynesburg to highlight his proposal to invest $4 million to erase nearly $400 million of medical debt for low-income Pennsylvanians. As of October 2023 in Pennsylvania, the total balance of medical debt in the Commonwealth was over $1.8 billion, with 9 percent of Pennsylvanians carrying medical debt in collections with a median amount of $500. To help eliminate medical debt for Pennsylvanians, Governor Shapiro’s proposal also calls for healthcare providers to implement transparent practices to limit medical debt from being incurred in the first place.
Governor Shapiro To Highlight Plan To Erase Medical Debt For Many Families Across Pennsylvania
by Trista Steinhauer | Apr 3, 2024 | Uncategorized | 0 comments