Governor Shapiro, Secretary Kavulich To Release 10-Year Strategic Plan On Aging To Improve Services, Ensure Pennsylvania Seniors Age With Dignity

SOUDERTON, PA – This afternoon, Governor Josh Shapiro, Department of Aging (PDA) Secretary Jason Kavulich and local leaders will unveil the Department’s Aging Our Way, PA 10-year strategic plan to improve service delivery and create the age-friendly Commonwealth all residents deserve so that Pennsylvanians can age, in place, with dignity. By 2030, one in three Pennsylvanians – more than 3.8 million residents of the Commonwealth – will be aged 60 and over. In May 2023, Governor Shapiro directed the PDA to develop this master plan to meet the needs of Pennsylvania’s senior population and improve Commonwealth services for older Pennsylvanians. In his 2024-2025 budget, Governor Shapiro proposed $11.7 million for the PDA to implement the strategic plan and foster an inclusive and supportive environment for older Pennsylvanians and their caregivers by bolstering existing programs.