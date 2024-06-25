Governor Shapiro Announces $266 Million In 2023 Property Tax/Rent Rebates Will Start Going Out July 1

UPPER DARBY, PA – Governor Josh Shapiro and Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne visited Upper Darby Senior Center in Delaware County yesterday to announce rebates on property taxes and rent paid in 2023 as part of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) program will start to be distributed on Monday, July 1, 2024, as required by law. This initial distribution will include approximately 442,000 rebates totaling $266 million, going to older homeowners, renters and people with disabilities across Pennsylvania. This is an increase from last year, when 283,468 homeowners and renters were issued rebates totaling nearly $132 million as part of the initial July 1, 2023 distribution. Last year, Governor Shapiro signed into law an expansion of the PTRR program. Thanks to this expansion, nearly 175,000 Pennsylvanians are newly eligible for the program and the vast majority who qualified in prior years will see their rebates increase and more than half of those newly eligible Pennsylvanians have already applied.