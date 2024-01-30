Governor Shapiro And Secretary Siger To Unveil The Commonwealth’s First Statewide Economic Development Strategy In Nearly Two Decades

HARRISBURG – Governor Josh Shapiro and Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger will visit OraSure Technologies in Bethlehem to unveil the Shapiro Administration’s statewide economic development strategy – the Commonwealth’s first such strategy in nearly two decades. In September 2023, Governor Shapiro and Secretary Siger announced the Administration would develop the Commonwealth’s first statewide economic development strategy in two decades, and this announcement is the culmination of many conversations with the private sector, economic development organizations, nonprofits, labor and higher education leaders.