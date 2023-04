Governor Seeks Funds For Fire/EMS Personnel

LANCASTER – Gov. Josh Shapiro paid a visit to Lancaster Fire Department Station 3 to discuss his budget proposal to invest $36 million in new equipment and training for firefighters and EMS personnel. Shapiro was joined by Acting State Fire Commissioner Tom Cook and Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace. The governor is also seeking over $50 million in PA’s 9-1-1 emergency communications systems as efforts are underway to make our communities safer.