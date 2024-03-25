Governor Promotes Proposed Budget Investments In The Whole-Home Repairs Program

HARRISBURG – Highlighting the importance of safe, healthy, and affordable housing and his Administration’s ongoing efforts to cut costs for Pennsylvanians, Governor Josh Shapiro today visited Dauphin County homeowners to see firsthand how their home will be improved through the Whole-Home Repairs Program. During the visit, Governor Shapiro shared how his proposed 2024-25 budget invests $50 million for the Whole-Home Repairs program to continue providing direct assistance to homeowners and keep more families in their homes. The Whole-Home Repairs Program gives grants to low- and moderate-income homeowners for essential home repairs, safety measures, and resident accessibility – as well as energy efficient upgrades including heating and insulation. The program also offers loans to small landlords to enable them to provide safe, affordable housing units to tenants. Program allocations are made to local county governments or nonprofits which distribute the grants or loans to qualifying applicants.