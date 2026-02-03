Governor Presents PA 2026-27 Budget Proposal

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro is delivering his 2026-27 state budget address today before a joint session of the General Assembly. The governor’s proposal is only a starting point for the budget process. After reviewing the proposal, lawmakers will hold three weeks of public hearings to review the budget line by line with agency leaders. This will be the first opportunity for lawmakers to provide feedback and develop a fiscally responsible spending plan. At the conclusion of the budget hearings, lawmakers will return to session and begin the work of crafting a final state budget for the new fiscal year, which begins July 1.