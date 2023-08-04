Governor Expands PA Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program

SCRANTON – Gov. Josh Shapiro visited Lackawanna County where he signed House Bill 1100 into law which expands the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. Shapiro proposed the expansion of the program during his campaign and in his budget address to provide a lifeline for PA renters and homeowners who need it most. As a result of the expansion – the first for the program since 2006 – about 173,000 more Pennsylvanians will qualify and many of the 400,000 seniors who already qualify will see their rebates increase, with future increases to the program being tied to inflation. Income limits for the program will jump to $45,000 for both homeowners and renters.