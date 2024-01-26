Governor Drafting Plan To Help Pennsylvania Higher Ed System That’s Among The Worst In Affordability

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration says he plans next month to propose steps toward fixing a state higher education system that’s among the worst in the nation in affordability. The administration didn’t release many specifics Friday, and says the Democratic governor will give more details in his Feb. 6 budget address. The administration says Shapiro will propose “significant” aid for state-owned universities, community colleges and their students. It says the schools should be united under a governance system that improves coordination and limits competition and duplication. After that, Shapiro wants to cut tuition and fees to more than $1,000 per semester for lower-income Pennsylvania students at state-owned universities.