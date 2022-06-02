Gov. Wolf Tours Future Gettysburg Beyond The Battle Museum Site

GETTYSBURG – Governor Tom Wolf toured a construction site for the future home of a new, state-of-the-art museum to preserve historic Gettysburg events and artifacts that have shaped American history.

Wolf said, “The events of Gettysburg’s history – from the battle to Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address – are some of the most formative events of our nation’s history.” The Adam County Historical Society was awarded $2.8 million through the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistant Capital Program to support the museum and specifically to develop a climate controlled environment for an extensive collection of priceless artifacts. The Beyond the Battle museum will be 29,000 square feet and it’s exhibits will include a vast array of historic artifacts, interactive galleries, an education center, reading room, and historic archive.