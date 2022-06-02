Gov. Wolf Tours Future Gettysburg Beyond The Battle Museum Site

GETTYSBURG – Governor Tom Wolf toured a construction site for the future home of a new, state-of-the-art museum to preserve historic Gettysburg events and artifacts that have shaped American history.
Wolf said, “The events of Gettysburg’s history – from the battle to Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address – are some of the most formative events of our nation’s history.” The Adam County Historical Society was awarded $2.8 million through the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistant Capital Program to support the museum and specifically to develop a climate controlled environment for an extensive collection of priceless artifacts. The Beyond the Battle museum will be 29,000 square feet and it’s exhibits will include a vast array of historic artifacts, interactive galleries, an education center, reading room, and historic archive.

Governor Tom Wolf tours of the construction site with Andrew Dalton Executive Director of the Adams County Historical Society.