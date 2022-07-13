Gov. Wolf To Protect Abortion Seekers In PA

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf is looking to protect women who travel to PA for an abortion from being prosecuted by their home states. The Democrat said that he would refuse a request from any other state to arrest or detain any out-of-state resident traveling to PA to seek an abortion. He says he’ll also refuse to arrest or detain anyone providing or assisting with it. Many states are curtailing or banning abortions. Wolf signed an executive order to back up his statement. You can read the executive order by CLICKING HERE. Wolf has vetoed three pro life bills from the Republican-controlled Legislature in the past five years. Abortion remains legal in PA up to 24 weeks of pregnancy.