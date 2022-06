Gov. Wolf To Discuss His Plan To Provide $2,000 Direct Payments To Pennsylvania Families



PITTSBURGH – Today at 11:00AM, Governor Tom Wolf is scheduled to discuss his plan for American Rescue Plan funds and call on the General Assembly to act to support Pennsylvanians in their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor will be joined by Rep. Emily Kinkead and stakeholders to highlight how Pennsylvanians would receive $2,000 direct payments under the governor’s plan.