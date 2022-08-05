Gov. Wolf Sues To Prevent Voters from Deciding Critical Issues

HARRISBURG – Recently, the General Assembly approved a measure that would put several proposed amendments to the state constitution on the ballot for voters to decide. Unfortunately, Gov. Tom Wolf has filed a lawsuit to keep these crucial questions off the ballot. His lawsuit seeks to prevent Pennsylvanians from voting on Voter ID, Auditing elections, Legislative disapproval of regulations, Election of the lieutenant governor, and Taxpayer funding of abortions. Given the people have already overridden Gov. Wolf once – restricting his pandemic emergency powers – it comes as no surprise he would use the courts to bypass the people to achieve his goals, according to Sen. Ryan Aument. He said, “It’s my hope this irresponsible gambit will fail and, if approved again in the 2023-24 legislative session, these critical questions will go before the voters.”