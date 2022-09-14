Gov. Wolf Highlights Senior Food Box Program Improvements

HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf today highlighted the Wolf Administration’s efforts to improve accessibility and awareness for Pennsylvania’s Senior Food Box Program, which is now feeding 20% more seniors than it was this time last year. Gov. Wolf says, “Fighting hunger has been a top priority for Frances and me from day one.” In early 2021, Pennsylvania was at risk of having its approved caseload for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program-now more favorably coined as the Senior Food Box Program-decreased as the program was underutilized by Pennsylvania’s eligible population of older adults. More than 300,000 Pennsylvanians are eligible to receive food through the program, but as of May 2021 only 28,000 were taking advantage of the opportunity.