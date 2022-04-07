Gov. Wolf Highlights Plan to Make College Affordable

MILLERSVILLE – Building on his strong record of prioritizing education for all Pennsylvanians, Gov. Tom Wolf joined the Millersville University community in highlighting his plan for a new scholarship program to make college education more attainable for thousands of students each year. Through his $200 million Nellie Bly proposal, Gov. Wolf hopes to provide scholarships to students who attend either a community college or PA State System of Higher Education institution. The program – proposed to be funded by both the federal American Rescue Plan Act and the Race Horse Development Trust Fund – would support student tuition and relevant costs of attendance with a focus on those pursuing programs with high-workforce needs following the pandemic such as healthcare, education, and public service. Students who take advantage of the program must stay in PA to live and work for the same amount of time that they received the scholarship benefit.