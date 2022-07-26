Gov. Wolf Highlights PA GI Bill Legacy

HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf celebrated the success of his PA GI Bill, also known as the Military Family Education Program (MFEP), which allows members of the Pennsylvania National Guard (PNG) to earn college benefits for their spouse and children. The PA GI Bill was the first program of its kind in the nation when he signed it into law on July 1, 2019 and now has more than 3,300 dependents of Pennsylvania Army and Air Guard members enrolled for the opportunity to receive free or low cost higher education. Wolf says, “The PA National Guard is one of the largest, hardest working national guards in the nation. Whether it is foreign or domestic – peacekeeping missions or a pandemic – these dedicated service members never fail when it comes to serving our commonwealth and this nation.” The PA GI Bill is a program that provides an education benefit that National Guard members can earn to transfer to their spouse or children if the service member reenlists for an additional six years of service.