Gov. Wolf Highlights $1.9 Billion Proposal to Secure Better Futures through Education

HARRISBURG

Governor Tom Wolf yesterday visited the Wilkes-Barre High School to highlight his proposal to ensure successful futures for all Pennsylvanians through a $1.9 billion proposal to fund education.

“When I ran for governor, I did it on the premise that I would be a force for change starting with education,” said Governor Wolf. “Education is the rock upon which we build our economy and our communities, and I’m proud to have invested nearly $2 billion in education over the past seven years.

“Now, I want to continue building on that investment to ensure success for everyone. For with investments in education, in people, we will build a strong, healthy commonwealth,” said Governor Wolf.

The governor’s final budget calls for building on the momentum of previous years with a generational investment of $1.9 billion in education from pre-k through college.