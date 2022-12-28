Gov. Wolf Encourages Low-Income Households To Enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program

HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf is reminding low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to help reduce the cost of internet service. The ACP, administered through the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) and local internet providers, expands broadband access and helps economically vulnerable families save money. The program provides qualifying low-income households with a discount of up to $30 per month on internet bills as well as a one-time $100 discount towards the purchase of a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers. To qualify, income needs to be at or below $27,180 for a single member household and $55,500 for a family of four, or participation in one of several federal assistance programs such as SNAP, Medicaid, or SSI. You may also qualify if you are a recipient of a Pell grant in the current calendar year or if you meet the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income program. Visit AffordableConnectivity.gov to apply or print out and mail-in a completed application.