Gov. Wolf Calls on General Assembly to Invest in Older Pennsylvanians, Individuals with Disabilities Through Property Tax Relief Program

HARRISBURG



Governor Tom Wolf wants use a portion of the $1.7 billion in unspent American Rescue Plan Act dollars to help older adults and individuals with disabilities through property tax and rent rebates to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Montgomery County, the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program benefited 13,442 Pennsylvanians who received a total of $6.4 million. Almost 75% of these recipients were age 65 and older.

Sen. Collett recently introduced S.B. 1187, which supports Gov. Wolf’s proposal to provide the one-time bonus rebate, which was referred to committee in the beginning of April. The bill has set stagnant since.

Gov Wolf stated, “For Pennsylvanians on a budget or a fixed income, inflation causing costs to go up on everything, can lead to painful decisions. That’s why I want to use some of Pennsylvania’s federal COVID-19 relief funding to provide a boost to this program and legislation has been introduced in support of my plan.” Wolf is calling on Republican to send those bills to his desk.