Gov. Shapiro Signs Executive Order Streamlining Mental Health & Substance Use Disorder Efforts

HARRISBURG – Governor Josh Shapiro signed an Executive Order directing Commonwealth agencies to collaborate with mental health and substance use disorder stakeholders to streamline and improve the accessibility of mental health and substance use disorder (SUD) services across the Commonwealth. The Council is the first-of-its-kind for the Commonwealth and will develop and recommend to the Governor a statewide action plan to address any gaps in access, affordability, or delivery of services, with the goal of removing silos across state agencies, healthcare providers, payers, state and local government sectors, and decreasing the wait time for services for Pennsylvanians in need. With the mental health and substance use crises impacting every community in the Commonwealth, the Council’s work will center on new and innovative care delivery models, workforce challenges, related social needs and inequities, and collaboration between the criminal justice system, public safety networks, and public health organizations to treat the whole person.