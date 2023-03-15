Gov. Shapiro Highlights Plans To Rebuild Workforce, Recruit More Teachers

PHILADELPHIA – Governor Josh Shapiro today shared his vision for rebuilding Pennsylvania’s teacher workforce during a visit to the George Washington Carver High School of Engineering and Science in Philadelphia, highlighting his Administration’s plan to encourage new teachers to join the profession and ease the burden on existing teachers. Last week, the Governor unveiled his budget — a set of commonsense solutions to the most pressing issues facing Pennsylvania communities — and among the most challenging is a major shortage in educators across the Commonwealth. In Philadelphia alone, there were more than 200 unfilled teaching jobs at the start of the 2022-23 school year.